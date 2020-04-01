Stella McCartney showed how having fun in quarantine
Quarantine is still ongoing, and many have run out of ideas on what to do at home.
Stella McCartney came up with an unexpected pastime, but asked not to repeat her experience.
The designer decided to amuse fans of funny videos with unpredictable ending. She fell down a flight of stairs in his mansion, sitting in a sleeping bag.
“Do not try this at home! And my ladder gets me lessons,” wrote Stella in Instagram.
DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME! My staircase is keeping me occupied… what are you guys doing to fill the time? x Stella #StellaCommUnity #Stellavision #StellaMcCartney #StellaStaircase
In the video the designer is heading to the stairs, and in the end the sound of her loud squeal, but that happens already behind the scenes.
The post Stella escorted ambiguous in her case that says: “Stay safe, stay close, stay home, stay happy”.