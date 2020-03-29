Stephen king fans laugh ironic the
Stephen king made a joke about shopping people panicked due to the coronavirus.
Funny photo with reference to his book king posted to your Twitter.
The picture shows the drain grating, on which put a roll of toilet paper.
To the grid is also tied to red balloon, which refers to the king novel “It”. So ball walked the hero of the book – the evil clown Pennywise, deception kidnaps children.
pic.twitter.com/lvzo45CnHU
— Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 27, 2020
Fans of a writer like concise a joke and they sent him in response to similar images. Responded to the joke of the king and his colleague – the American writer John McNamara. “Oh, my God.
Stephen king, you win the Internet,” wrote McNamara. And in the house, standing in the background, one girl found out her parents ‘ house and said that they would very much like to meet with the writer.
King often surprises the public with their extraordinary actions. The writer sold the movie rights to his story “stationary Bike” just for a dollar.
The right to receive British students – 16-year-old Alfie Evans and 14-year-old Caris cliff.