Still 150 new cases of COVID-19 in Quebec
Photo: Graham Hughes, The Press ecanadienne
One hundred and fifty infections were added Monday to the balance sheet of the pandemic of sars coronavirus in Quebec, boosting the total to 57 616.
There was two new deaths in the last 24 hours, for a total of 5657.
The number of hospitalizations remained stable at 251. Ten people were in intensive care, one less than Sunday.
Seventy-five new infections had been detected in the region of Montréal, for a total balance of 28 075. There were 5907 cases in the region of Laval (+3) and (8248 in Montérégie (+33).
The other developments of the day
The House of commons meets Monday, while the liberals seek to adopt a project of law to extend their Program of wage subsidies, grant a special benefit to people with disabilities and extend certain deadlines for cases before the courts.
Good news for researchers, students, teachers, genealogists, and other users who wish to consult in person in the archives or other heritage held by Library and Archives nationales du Québec (BAnQ) : as of July 20, it will be possible to get an appointment for a visit in the consulting rooms of 10 archives of BAnQ located in Quebec city, Montreal, Rouyn-Noranda, Gatineau, Sherbrooke, Trois-Rivières, Saguenay, Sept-Îles, Rimouski and Gaspé, and BAnQ Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie and the national Collection located in the Great Library.