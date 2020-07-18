Still a few places for the tourists in the Bas-Saint-Laurent
A type of accommodation popular in the Bas-Saint-Laurent is the one who offers products in nature, outdoor and the seaside.
July 17, 2020 18h28
Johanne Fournier
Special Collaboration
If the tourism stakeholders of the Bas-Saint-Laurent have feared the worst for the season 2020, the apprehensions are now alleviated, all the more so that several companies, including the restaurants and campsites, are open to only 50 % of their capacity because of sanitary measures. With the construction holiday, which begins the tourist season is shaping up very well.
The director general of Tourisme Bas-Saint-Laurent breathe a sigh of relief. “We look at it and we console because, even at half-capacity, the hotels have a good occupancy rate, says Pierre Lévesque. We see that there are people on the roads, in hotels, in parks, on the edge of the river. In the tourist information offices, I was told that it is going well.”
In his view, the Low-Laurentian did not fear that tourists pollute the COVID-19. “Companies are prepared to accommodate visitors with sanitary measures. There is no fear. On the contrary, the companies had eager to receive their first visitors!”
On the side of accommodation, many facilities are full. “The construction holiday, it is solved, because those who had booked have booked, confirms Mr. Lévesque. But, there is still room in hotels.” Where it is booked out early each year and that is no exception this season, what are the cabins and facilities, with a balcony with views of the river, such as the Auberge de la Pointe in Rivière-du-Loup.
Another type of accommodation popular in the Bas-Saint-Laurent is the one who offers products in nature, outdoor and the seaside. “It’s going well and even more so in a time of COVID,” observes Pierre Lévesque. Ecosite on the edge of the river, offering activities from rock climbing and sea kayaking, the Camping de la batture SEBKA in Saint-André-de-Kamouraska is one of these sites that currently has the odds. At maximum capacity to 50 %, the company plans to open another section.
