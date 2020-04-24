Still no agreement on the return to the House of commons [VIDEO]
The conservatives continue to claim three group sessions reduced, but in person per week, while the minority liberal government is instead proposing a single weekly session in small groups in-person, in more than one session more extended, but virtual.
April 19, 2020 11h01
Updated at 22: 27
Lina Dib
The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — Justin Trudeau blames without restraint the conservatives for the impasse that persists over the possible return of parliamentary work.
“For me, it is a little frustrating,” began by offering the first minister when the issue was discussed at his press conference, Sunday afternoon.
“Our authorities, our experts […] we say that we must continue to make responsible choices, to limit our movements. And it seems to me that it is pretty obvious that the Parliament should not come back the same way it was before, as soon as tomorrow”, he noted.
“The conservatives have their… I don’t know,” he interrupted, before calling the official opposition of “unreasonable”.
The parliamentary proceedings in the Commons were suspended on 13 march until 20 April, with a unanimous agreement of the recognized parties in the Room. It should be such a unanimous agreement of these same parties for the 338 mps are not recalled to Ottawa on Monday morning.
At their last public release, the conservatives were demanding still three sessions, in small group, but by person, by week, in the Commons.
They believe that this is the only way that the opposition parties will be held accountable to the minority government while it handles the crisis caused by the pandemic.
The minority liberal government proposed instead that a single weekly session in small groups in-person, in more than one session more extended, but virtual. The new democrats have convinced him to add a second virtual desktop session per week.
The sessions virtual would not be fully in place from the week of 4 may.
“This is a responsible plan. It ensures the accountability of parliament. It allows all the members of the country to participate. More importantly, he respects the advice of our public health experts about the risks of the COVID-19”, wrote the government house leader Pablo Rodriguez.
A return of elected representatives in the Commons also means a return to work on-site for hundreds of employees of support in a place where social distancing is difficult to meet.
“Unfortunately, the conservatives remain the only party to require several in-person sessions per week, totaling more hours than the five periods of normal questions a typical session in the Chamber”, was also emphasized by Mr. Rodriguez in a written statement released on his Twitter account.
The Bloc québécois, for its part, has said that in all scenarios, it would send only three mps in person in the Commons next week. The new democrats would function a single session, the next week, in person, in the meantime the technical facilities allow the holding of a first virtual meeting, the following week, then two the week after.
In the early afternoon, at his press briefing, the acting leader of the conservative Party Andrew Scheer does démordait not.
“The sessions should be held three times per week, has he hammered. The Parliament is an essential service”, he repeated, accusing Justin Trudeau is “trying to replace the Parliament through press conferences”.
The senators, for their part, have agreed to extend their return to parliamentary work on the 2 June.
The post-mortem to come
Justin Trudeau believes that it will be necessary to investigate, possibly, on the responsibilities of China and other countries in this pandemic. But for the moment, “the priority must remain for me and for other leaders, how will we protect our citizens today and tomorrow, how will we ensure that we have everything that we need to keep us safe”.
For what is a return on the state of preparedness in Canada when the pandemic struck, the prime minister did not hesitate to do a mea culpa.
“When we live in a time of crisis such as this, with the tragedies that we are seeing, we can never say that we were quite prepared”, he noted.
“We came together to be able to put in place measures to protect people, to stop the spread of this virus in a way that is positive, in comparison to other countries, he added. But even if we have a better history than other countries to tell, we’re not going to get it wrong, it is a tragedy of extraordinary and horrific for too many families”, he concluded.
Remittances
Saturday, Canadians have been able to return to the country from Eritrea, Guyana, and the Philippines.
It remains 18 tourists and seven crew members in three canadian cruise ships still at sea.
Ottawa has distributed up to now $ 5.6 million in loans to almost 1700 Canadians stuck abroad.
Number of cases
There have been more than 528 000 tests administered in Canada up to now.
They have identified 34 787 confirmed cases and probable. The COVID-19 has caused up to now, the death of 1581 Canadians.
Distribution of cases in the country, according to the most recent balance sheet provincial and territorial: 18 357 case in Quebec, with 877 deaths; 10 578 cases in Ontario, with 553 deaths; 2562 case in Alberta, including 51 deaths; 1647 case in British Columbia, including 81 deaths; 649 case in Nova Scotia, including seven fatalities; 313 incidents in Saskatchewan, including four deaths; 257 cases in Newfoundland and Labrador, including three deaths; 253 cases in Manitoba, including five deaths; 118 cases in New Brunswick; 26 cases in the Île-du-Prince-Édouard; nine cases in the Yukon; five cases in the Territories-the North-West; no cases in Nunavut.
These balance sheets provincial and territorial addition to the 13 cases in passengers repatriated from the cruise ship Grand Princess on march 10.