Still not enough testing of the COVID-19 in Ontario

The premier of Ontario, Doug Ford
May 5, 2020 15h02
Émilie Pelletier
TORONTO — The prime minister, Doug Ford is still out of its hinges, on Tuesday, responding to a question about the number of screening tests COVID-19 made in Ontario.
“Half of the chief medical officers of health of Ontario does not perform enough, protested Doug Ford press conference on Tuesday. They know who they are.”
Shortly after the press conference, the prime minister’s office has clarified the Law that Mr. Ford was talking specifically about tests in the homes of long-term care.
“The offices of public health are only loaded to test the homes long-term care. We have clearly indicated that the screening of residents and staff in homes is a priority for the province, that is why the prime minister has expressed his frustration that some offices of public health outweigh the other,” said a spokesperson for the prime minister.
On Saturday, the Ontario announced that it had carried out 17 000 tests, that is beyond the target province. But on Monday, only 10 654 tests have been carried out.
The ontario government will come in contact with the medical officers of health referred to.
The province consists of 34 medical officers of health regional.
The head of the official opposition at Queen’s Park, Andrea Horwath, has reacted to the comments of the prime minister towards the chief medical officers of health of Ontario.
“He [Doug Ford] determines the number of public health offices and laboratories that we have, and how much funding they get, and it is he who has spent the last year fighting against these organizations to impose cuts”, she said in a press release.
A greater supply of mental health
Present at the press conference on Tuesday, the associate minister delegate to the mental Health and addictions Michael Tibollo announced the expansion of the virtual mental health support during the pandemic of COVID-19.
The programmes of cognitive behavioural therapy on the Internet help including Ontarians struggling with anxiety and depression in the face of the crisis, as well as the health workers on the front line.
More help for the cost of electricity
Doug Ford said that his government will approve an extension of emergency assistance in electricity rates.
The owners of homes, farms and small businesses which are usually charged according to the time of consumption were charged at the rate of the off-peak period all hours of the day and throughout the week since the 24th of march.
This decrease in the cost of electricity totaled more than $ 160 million.
The aid was to last 45 days and must come to an end this week. The prime minister will make an announcement in this direction in the near future, he said.
Access to parks and chalets
The prime minister announced that the owners of cottages will have access to it by the long weekend of may 24.
Doug Ford, however, has warned that the cottagers will have to do their purchases in the city before visiting the smaller municipalities in order not to overwhelm the shops.
As for Ontarians who do not have access to a second residence and outdoor spaces, the parks will be reopened by the same period, assured the prime minister.
THE COVID-19 BY THE NUMBERS TUESDAY
Ontario has registered 387 new cases of COVID-19 since Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 18 310.
61 new deaths, a total of 1361
12 779 people who have been cured (69,8%)
1 043 hospitalizations
223 patients in the intensive care
166 patients under ventilation
The ministry of long term Care account of the outbreaks in 175 homes for seniors in the province.
All in all, 2740 residents of these homes are suffering from the COVID-19. We account 1003 seniors who have lost their lives after having contracted the virus.
There are also 1613 members of staff in care homes long-term care who have contracted the coronavirus.