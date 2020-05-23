Still over 400 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario
There are now almost 25 000 cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, the second province most affected after the Quebec.
May 22, 2020 11h37
Updated at 13h48
Émilie Pelletier
While the chief medical officer of health of Ontario, Dr. David Williams, hoped to see the number of new cases of COVID-19 continue to decline, the province had 441 new cases on Friday, an increase of 1.8%.
This is the third time this week that the number of new cases is at the top of the bar 400.
The total number of cases of coronavirus confirmed in Ontario is now 24 628.
According to the most recent report released Friday, the province also observes a slight reduction in the percentage of persons infected with the COVID-19 are now considered to be cured.
While this percentage is gradually increasing for several weeks, having reached 76.5% for this week, it fell to 76.2%, on Friday.
The Ontario public health miss once again the target of screening, Friday, with 11 276 tests performed. The provincial goal daily is of 16 000 tests, and the total capacity of laboratories is 20,000 tests per day.
There are now 2 021 deaths, of which 1 262 residents and staff of four nursing homes long-term.
The province has also 961 patients, of which 153 in the intensive care unit 120 under a respirator.
Help for professionals, apprentices
The premier, Doug Ford announced on Friday afternoon, an aid of $ 7.5 million to help new professionals apprentices.
This fund will enable workers of different industrial fields to make the purchase of the necessary equipment to start their career.
This fund will enable these workers do not have to repay loans, so that they can ” recover quickly on foot during the economic recovery in Ontario “.
The government will also forgive more than $ 10 million in loans for professionals-apprentices who have made the purchase of tools needed in the beginning of their career. These loans have served to thousands of new apprentices to the purchase of equipment, clothing and textbooks they need in their field.
According to the ontario government, approximately 19 000 apprentices have participated in this loan program, and they have debts in an average of 495 $.
The prime minister, Doug Ford has also announced an investment of $ 2 million to establish a virtual centre to help the workers in the field of hospitality and tourism find employment.
The action Centre virtual should help 7 000 workers in the sector to find jobs and obtain training tools, according to the government.