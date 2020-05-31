Still waiting to be included in the deliveries from Canada Post
May 29, 2020 19h53
Updated at 20h03
Judith Desmeules
The Sun
The buyers are already annoyed by the delivery time of Canada Post, they should, however, be patient because the delays will last some time yet.
“Canadians should expect delays of delivery in the foreseeable future so that Canada Post manages unprecedented volumes”, said in a press release.
Canada post must respond to the needs while respecting important measures of distance-physical in all its facilities, which implies several changes in their way of proceeding, and route commands.
“There are institutions that were never designed for employees to work at two meters away from each other, a certain adaptation requires more time, it is necessary to separate all of the world. The health and safety of our employees are the priority,” says a spokesman for Canada Post, Philipe Legault, in an interview with The Sun.
Several measures are put in place to reduce the delays in deliveries as much as possible, such as handling the processing and delivery on the weekends as well as more temporary employees being trained, in particular.
“In addition, we may transfer certain parcels to other locations of Canada Post according to their capacity to process them. This measure reduces the delays, but customers who are tracking their parcels could point out that his route is not the same as usual”, said also.
The measures take time to be installed. The spokesperson Philipe Legault provides, however, that Canada Post is trying to improve every day.
“It is as if we were in the Holiday season, but the Holiday season, it has an end, there is the Christmas day. Now, we don’t see the end, it is necessary to manage them differently. ”
—
Philipe Legault, a spokesperson for Canada Post
“It adjusts itself constantly. We try to find other ways to deliver more parcels in good time. It always depends on the regions and days… We listen to our customers and we discuss with our employees every day.”
Despite good communications, Canada Post is not immune to hateful e-mails that can transmit some impatient customers. It is also the case for many businesses that may not offer the same service as the usual because of the exceptional situation.
“It is certain that we have people who are disappointed and very offended that their parcel is not delivered, it tries to send the most messages and the most up-to-date. We try to make them understand that our employees work hard. We thank everyone for their patience, we understand that parcels are important to them. Even I am looking forward to my parcel,” says Philipe Legault.
The spokesperson maintains that despite their efforts, further delays are to be expected, everything will depend on the measures put in place by the government in the near future.
Record
One thing is certain, Canada Post delivers a number of impressive packages in addition to handle a greater variety of items. The volume growth in parcels has reached an unprecedented rate in may.
“On Tuesday, may 19, Canada Post has reached an absolute record of delivery of parcels in a single day : she has delivered 2.1 million packages to Canadians, which is about three times the normal volume for this time of the year.”
The last record was reached on December 9, 2019 if Philipe Legault remembers well, but to this date, Canada Post had had months of planning with the different retail partners.