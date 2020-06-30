Stock exchange for the volunteer student: only STATES had the “ability”, says Trudeau
The prime minister Justin Trudeau has once again defended the decision of his government to entrust to the charity STATES the management of a stock 912 million for the volunteer student.
June 29, 2020 20h55
Jordan Press
The Canadian Press
The very design of this program, which will provide up to $ 5000 to students in need of employment this summer, has also been the subject of criticism. He is accused in particular of replacing paid labour by the volunteer, in exchange for a sum lower than what would be earned under the minimum wage. Its rules could ensure that the larger amounts are only available to the young people who are already sufficiently wealthy to give a lot of their time, feared to also.
During his daily press conference, on Monday, the prime minister argued that only major organizations could administer this scholarship, because in the past few days, approximately 25,000 young people have already submitted an application to take advantage of it.
STATES, known in English under the name of “WE”, is, according to him, the most important youth organization in the country – and the only one with the “ability” required to manage the new program.
This latter finding is not hers, but that of the public service, he pointed out.
In a letter addressed to the auditor general Karen Hogan, Sunday, the conservatives have requested an investigation into the decision to “outsource” the canadian stock Exchange for the volunteer student. They believe that this undermines the capacity of Parliament to monitor the program, noting also the links to previous prime minister Justin Trudeau with the organization.