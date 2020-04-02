Stoltenberg urges Russia to stop fighting in the Donbas to counter the coronavirus
NATO chief asks Russia to fully impose the ceasefire in the Donbass.
The Secretary-General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Jens Stoltenberg urges Russia to stop fighting in the Donbas to counter the spread of the coronavirus.
He said this during a video conference for journalists in the headquarters of NATO after a meeting in the format of a secure teleconference of the Ministers of foreign Affairs of the countries-members of the Alliance.
“We see that in the Donbass, despite the call for Russia to stop military activities with Russia-backed separatists continue to attack Ukrainian forces, and we see that the violation of the ceasefire continue in Donetsk and Lugansk,” – said Stoltenberg.
He noted that the violation of the ceasefire regime according to not only the Ukrainian side, this is confirmed by the Special monitoring mission of the OSCE.
The NATO Secretary General noted that now the SMM monitors there are still great problems in the performance of their duties, because the possibility of free movement is limited on the boundary line, and therefore they are unable to report on the situation in the Donbass properly.
“The crisis COVID-19 is used as some kind of excuse to further limit the work of the OSCE observers, and this makes the situation in the East of Ukraine even more complicated. Therefore, we urge Russia to cease hostilities in Ukraine”, – said Stoltenberg and reminded that Russia supports separatists, who are responsible for continuing violations of the cease-fire.
He said that in the East of Ukraine it is necessary to fully implement a truce, to be able to deal with the coronavirus.