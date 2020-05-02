Stop sports: losses of $ 12 billion just in the United States
May 1, 2020 22h51
LOS ANGELES — The under bell of sports in the United States since mid-march because of the coronavirus will result in a loss of income of at least $ 12 billion and a suppression of hundreds of thousands of jobs, according to an analysis for ESPN.
This historical crisis resulting from the pandemic affects all sectors of the sport industry american, whose turnover is estimated at $ 100 billion.,
According to Patrick Rishe, director of sports affairs at the University of Washington in St. Louis, the major professional team sports leagues and american university, as well as the competitions of young people might accuse, respectively, of losses of 5.5, 3.9 billion and $ 2.4 billion, as a result of their shut-down.
These figures are based on the assumption that the major League baseball and the north american championship of football to be able to respectively begin and continue their season, as the NBA and the NHL (ice hockey) resume to them directly as soon as the playoffs behind closed doors, and that the young can remake the sport in July.
However, none of this is insured in a country where the restrictive directives of containment shall remain in force in the majority of States, while the Covid has killed more than 63,000 people and infected more than a million.
These losses are going to salaries of stars to those of the workers in the stadiums, but its estimate is still may be far from the account because it does not include individual sports such as golf, tennis, or NASCAR races.
Not more than the games of chance or recreation recreation in the open air (skiing, hunting, fishing…) which have generated 427 billion dollars in revenue in 2017, according to the Bureau of economic analysis. Gold with the closing of the sporting goods stores and golf courses in some regions, the job-related are also gone.
According to the report, which points out that there are three million jobs in the countries that are dependent on the sport, the $ 12 billion loss of income could even double if the seasons of the NFL and the championship of university football had to be cancelled this fall, at which time they are supposed to start.