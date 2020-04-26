Stopped at 135 km/h on the highway, he was watching a tv show on their cell phone
The police officers of the Sûreté du Québec have intercepted three drivers for excessive speed over the last two days in Quebec city. One of them was even looking at a tv show on their cell phone while driving.
Remember that in the evening on Friday, around 18: 30, the first conductor 22-year-old was stopped on the autoroute Félix-Leclerc to the height of the avenue Blaise-Pascal in Quebec city while he was travelling at 170 km/h. The resident of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu was given a statement of offence the amount of 1383 $ and 14 demerit points have been recorded in the driving licence already suspended for a period of seven days.
On Saturday, around 21: 45 p.m., the police intercepted another man on the same highway, at the height of the boulevard Pierre-Bertrand. The man from Quebec, 32-year-old was travelling at around 180 km/h, three passengers were aboard the vehicle. He has received a statement of offence from 1533 $, his licence was suspended for a period of seven days and the vehicle was impounded, the intercept has also cost 14 demerit points.
Finally, around 22: 30, a driver of a 46-year-old from Quebec was arrested while he was travelling at close to 135 km/h in a zone of 100 km/h on the autoroute laurentienne near boulevard Louis XIV, in a southerly direction. At the time of the intervention, the patrolmen were surprised to find that the man was the sole occupant of the vehicle was watching an episode of a tv show on his cell phone, while driving.
In addition to its finding of a violation for excessive speed in the amount of $ 226, the driver was issued a second report in the amount of 489 $ for having used a device with a screen that does not display information relevant to the conduct. Three demerit points for speed and five points for the screen were added to the driving licence.