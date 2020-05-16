Stories of confinement at the McCord Museum
Hélène Roulot-Ganzmann
Special Collaboration
May 16, 2020
Photo: @_jaelle_
Since the beginning of the confinement, the McCord Museum invites Montrealers to post a picture describing their daily lives.
This text is part of the special culture in your living room
The McCord Museum is home brings together a range of content as eclectic as informative and entertaining on topics as varied as fashion, photography, indigenous cultures and the family. To see and listen to, in particular, the exhibition Griffintown. Montreal is changing, as well as podcasts and lectures from the series Trade urban, produced with Heritage Montreal.
But since the beginning of the confinement, the McCord Museum invites especially Montrealers and Montreal to publish a picture describing their daily lives during the pandemic, there accolant the hashtag #CadrerLeQuotidien. In its capacity as a museum of social history of Montreal, the institution considers that it is his duty to document this trial, which, according to Suzanne Sauvage, president and chief executive officer of the McCord Museum, ” will mark history for ever “. Nearly 2000 “photographers” are loaned to the game and the result is at once moving and thrilling.