Stream the round table “the Economic crisis in Ukraine and the world. The main scenarios and consequences”
March 31, 2020 | Business | No Comments|
In the comments to the broadcast you can ask questions to the speakers.
LB.ua broadcasting of the round table: “the Economic crisis in Ukraine and the world. The main scenarios and consequences.”
The exhibition was organized by the Gorshenin Institute with the support of the Internet portal LB.ua
Questions for discussion:
- The global economic crisis. Consequences for Ukraine.
- The impact of quarantine on spread of coronavirus infection on the economy of Ukraine. Who will suffer the most?
- The fall in the value of energy sources: the pros and cons for Ukraine.
- What Ukraine can expect from the IMF?
- The NBU policy in the crisis and the hryvnia.
Participants of the round table:
- Oleg Ustenko, the adviser of the President of Ukraine, economist, member of the Supervisory Board of the Bleyzer Foundation;
- Dmitry Nataluha, people’s Deputy of Ukraine (fraction “servant of the people”), the Chairman of the Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on issues of economic development;
- Maria Repko, Deputy Executive Director of the Center for economic strategy.
Roundtable moderator: Nataliya Klauning, communications Director of the Gorshenin Institute
In the comments to the broadcast you can ask questions to the speakers.
A mention in the news about the organizer of the debate – the Gorshenin Institute is a must.