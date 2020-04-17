Strict control of expenses at Aéroports de Montréal
Photo: Olivier Zuida The Duty
All major canadian airports will face this year a shortfall of between $ 1.5 billion and $ 2.2 billion, has recently estimated the Canadian airports Council.
The sharp fall in activity in the air transport will result in a decrease of revenues of $ 250 million this year compared to what was foreseen in Aéroports de Montréal (ADM), which has decided to use the wage subsidy to the federal government, and limit the “bare minimum” its envelope of investment projects in the framework of a control of the costs to amortize the shock.
Even if Transport Canada has announced a leave of 10 months for the rent, the management of ADM, said on Thursday that it will not cause a economy of 38 million, a sum insufficient to “preserve the sustainability of the organization” even if it provides a ” temporary relief certain “.
Among others, ADM, a non-profit organization, has reduced the 10% fee within the management team, and 20 % in senior management. The company has declined to 45 % of its capital budget, which will slow down projects or put them on the ice, which has closed one runway and multiple gates, and canceled the wage increases for non-unionized employees.
2.2 billion
It is the lack to gain the maximum which should be faced together major canadian airports this year, according to estimates by the Canadian airports Council.
In addition, ADM has indicated that it will use the wage Subsidy emergency in Canada. This ” will help offset a portion of the salary of approximately one-third of the employees of ADM who occupy posts considered to be “non-essential” in the context that currently grips, referred to the organization. Although they will not have to provide a full service of work, they will retain their employment relationship for the duration of the program. “
According to the p.-d. g., Philippe Rainville, decisions are ” difficult “, but “will continue to ensure responsible management” of the assets of ADM. Income from ADM in 2018 amounted to $ 645 million, according to the latest annual report. Approximately one third of this sum comes from the improvement fee airport that pays out the passengers.
The organization had introduced in 2018 for an expansion program of $ 2.5 billion spread over several years. Two weeks ago, ADM has mentioned a revision, but said that the construction of the station in the Network express métropolitain is a priority, which ” remains unchanged “.
All major canadian airports will face this year a shortfall of between $ 1.5 billion and $ 2.2 billion, has recently estimated the Canadian airports Council. The exemption of rents to the federal government to deprive the Treasury of about $ 330 million, said Ottawa at the end of the month of march.