Strike in seven residences for seniors Chartwell: most of the essential services provided

7 July 2020 17h18
Lia Lévesque
The Canadian Press
The strike in seven private residences for seniors of the group Chartwell Québec city and Saguenay will be able to take place, but with more essential services than expected.
The administrative Tribunal of the work, which had concentrated on the essential services to maintain during the strike announced, decided the matter on Tuesday.
These are 500 workers, primarily the orderlies, who have announced an indefinite general strike starting on Friday in seven private residences for seniors who belong to the group Chartwell.
It is employees who earn 13 $ to 14 $ per hour – before bonus temporary due to the coronavirus. They are members of the Syndicat québécois des employés de service (SQEES), affiliated with the FTQ, which represents the greatest number of orderlies in the private sector in Quebec.
Services to maintain
Although employers and unions had reached agreement, in conciliation, on the essential services to maintain during the strike, the Court has chosen to modify this agreement.
In previous strikes in this type of private residences for seniors, 90 % of the time of work had to be insured, so 10 % of working time to strike.
But, this time, the Court ruled that because of the health crisis today, even as a strike affecting 10 % of the working time of employees in care “might be prejudicial to the health or safety of residents”.
Thus, “no time to strike” will not be allowed to employees who provide care to residents.
The food service, however, will be affected. The cooks and servers will be able to disengage, but they will still need to work during 80 % of their normal timetable.
The seven residences for seniors affected are Chartwell Apartments from Bordeaux to Quebec, Chartwell Domaine de Bordeaux to Quebec, Chartwell Faubourg Giffard in Quebec city, Chartwell (CSH-HCN Locataire) Manoir Archer in Quebec city, Chartwell Villa Saguenay in Saguenay, Chartwell Villa Chicoutimi, in the Saguenay and Chartwell Villa Jonquière, in the Saguenay.
Slim hope : the parties shall meet during the two days of conciliation, Wednesday and Thursday, to try to prevent the outbreak of the strike.