Strong demand for chicken in the Outaouais region
In Hens in madness, a company located on the rising Payment in Gatineau, the demand has exploded over the last few weeks.
April 26, 2020 4: 00
Updated at 10h22
Share
Strong demand for chicken in the Outaouais region
Julien Coderre
The Right
Share
The hens are very popular in Quebec these days, and Ottawa is no exception.
In Hens in madness, a company located on the rising Payment in Gatineau, the demand has exploded over the last few weeks.
“I have people who call me from all the regions of Quebec, launched the owner Erik Young. I think the COVID-19 led a certain movement of panic among the people who want to be self-sufficient because they do not want to miss the food in shopping malls. “
Everything happened very quickly, ” he says.
“Overnight, we had a big boom of requests. I would not be able to quantify exactly, but there are hundreds of hens that are parties to it. Usually, they sell between 500 and 600 chickens in a full year, and here is what we did in two weeks. “
“When you do the preparation for the number of hens to have, and goes accordingly with what you have sold in previous years,” he continues. Except that here, seven months ago, I couldn’t predict that there was going to be a pandemic and that the demand would be so strong. “
Erik Young and one of his hens
Simon Séguin-Bertrand, The Right
The production continues in Hens in madness, while the ” incubators are full “.
“We are going to sell chicks that will hatch next month and I already have a waiting list full because everyone wants chicks,” says Mr. Young at the end of the wire.
At the Counter farm of la Salette, the situation is the same : the demand for laying hens has seen a remarkable increase.
“People come a lot more this year, confirmed the owner Yvon Mineault when contacted by The Right Saturday afternoon. Here, one buys from a supplier and here I am sending my next order on Monday. It is extremely big, you talk easily of 400 hens. “
This figure represents a considerable rise since last year, 150 laying hens were ordered.
“It may be that the COVID-19 adds a little interest to the hens, he says, but I also think that people just want to become self-sufficient and have their own eggs. It is a species of small in the back. “
Mr. Mineault is expected, however, that the craze for laying hens decreases by two years.
“I think it will go down a little next year or the one after that. I don’t know if it is because the people have nothing to do they want chickens, or if it is a mode of bandwidth, but several will realise that chickens, it is not that eggs, he says, laughing. It made a lot of needs and it does not smell very good. After all it is a farm animal, not a hamster. “