Strong increase in the rate of unemployment in order
Photo: Olivier Zuida The Duty
In February, the unemployment rate in Quebec was 4.5%, compared to 5.5% in Canada.
The massive layoffs that have accumulated throughout Canada, will likely have the effect of a rise in the unemployment rate around 10 % or more for a few months, warn economists, stating, however, that a resumption of activities will result in a marked decline in the second half of 2020, without, however, return to the level he had in recent months.
The unemployment data for the month of march are on Thursday, but the treatment of the statistics and the time of publication mean that the portrait will be the one observed in the middle of the month of march only, before the multiplication of sanitary measures, and, in Quebec for example, the pause imposed on businesses that are not essential.
However, approximately 2,13 million Canadians have filed an employment insurance claim in the last two weeks of the month of march, according to what was stated by the federal minister for Employment last week. This reflects the comments of the various constituencies of the business community, according to which SMES and larger companies were very likely to need to put employees on a temporary layoff.
10%
It is the unemployment rate that is expected to reach Canada in April, according to the estimates of some economists.
Quebec has already seen unemployment rates above 10 %, recalled Tuesday the team of economists of the Movement Desjardins. Predict the rate of the next few months remains, despite any ” hazardous “, said Hélène Bégin in a telephone interview. Some sectors may take longer to return to levels considered normal, as the air sector and tourism, she said.
Up to 12 %
The unemployment rate in Canada will increase above the bar of 10% from the month of April and will average 12 % over the second quarter, has instead considered the Laurentian Bank. At the height of the last financial crisis, in 2009, it had reached 8.5 percent, she recalled. During the trough of the economic of 1992, the unemployment rate had risen to 11.5 %. Until the end of the containment measures to slow and stop the spread of the COVID-19, “it is imperative to note that the multiple financial aid announced by the government will provide unprecedented support to Canadians who have lost their regular income,” added its chief economist, Sébastien Lavoie.
According to figures that circulated in several media on Monday, more than three million Canadians will use the federal assistance, which represents the total of employment insurance claims and applications for the Provision of canadian emergency. This provides a benefit of $ 500 per week for a maximum of four months.
That said, the official unemployment rate will he be fully representative of the actual situation on the ground ? May not be, advanced in the beginning of the week the Desjardins group. It was mentioned that the classic definition of an unemployed person, at Statistics Canada, could have the effect of excluding some people from the pool of the economically active population. Why ?
“Employees who are temporarily laid off and waiting for a potential recall should be considered unemployed even if they are not seeking another job in the meantime, wrote to Desjardins. However, those who have been the object of a dismissal in the final, without the possibility of returning to the former employer, belong to the category of the unemployed only if they are in search of a job. “However, the job market is for the time being “not conducive” in search of a job, and ” it is likely that the workers and thanked them for good are not already looking for another job. They will then be excluded from the economically active population.