The study reveals that during the most recent census, 2016, 36 % of nursing aids, orderlies, and orderlies in Canada were immigrants.
22 June 2020 9h17
Struggle first line : significant contribution of immigrants
OTTAWA — The contribution of immigrants to the cohort of canadian workers who have been in the forefront in the recent fighting the coronavirus is important, depending on what shows a study published Monday by Statistics Canada.
The study reveals that during the most recent census, 2016, 36 % of nursing aids, orderlies, and orderlies in Canada were immigrants, and that the vast majority of them were women.
The study also found that certain groups of the population identified as visible minorities were particularly more likely to be represented among the immigrants engaged in these professions. More specifically, about three immigrants who worked in these professions in ten were black, and three in ten were filipino.
The study entitled “The contribution of immigrants and population groups designated as visible minorities in the helping professions-nursing, caregiver and attendant to the beneficiaries” also illustrates a fact on the education of these people.
In fact, immigrants who practiced these three professions were more educated than their canadian counterparts. One quarter of them had at least a bachelor’s degree, often in a field related to health, compared to 5 % of persons born in Canada.
The pronounced regional differences were also observed by Statistics Canada. For example, immigrants accounted for 79% of nursing aids, orderlies, and orderlies in Toronto, but less than 10 % of those in the Atlantic provinces.