Students home, connected to the class
Teachers will focus on the basic subjects (mathematics, French as a priority and English when this is possible). In the choice of content and learning activities, teachers should pay attention to students in difficulty.
May 5, 2020-4: 00 am
Isabelle Mathieu
The Sun
Teaching via webcam? It is the means that will be put in place by some schools and teachers to group the pupils in class and those who choose to stay at home.
At the Externat Saint-Coeur de Marie, a private primary school in Beauport, one wants to allow students at home to connect to the class live at specific times each day. “The teachers will have a training next week to learn how to live the teaching hybrid writing director Diane Delisle. They are very anxious to accompany the students.”
In the same breath, the director of the Externat Saint-Coeur de Marie said that she asked her teachers to work the more possible in the day and to school and to rest for the evening. “Their physical and mental health is important to us, given the new requirements of their task,” writes Mrs. Delisle.
To help students at home, the Académie Saint-Louis, another private primary school in the area Lebourgneuf in Quebec city, placed on four capsules of live teaching” per week, 30 minutes to an hour, depending on the level of the students. The professors of the Académie Saint-Louis will also need to provide for periods of availability live, on a platform like Zoom, to answer the questions of their students at home.
In the public network, a teacher at a primary school in Quebec – which preferred to preserve his anonymity – says that at the request of parents of students who will remain at home, he plans to install webcams in the classrooms. “They will be able to connect to keep track of my presentations, and my explanations, the teacher says. I don’t know too much about how I’m going to install it… I’m thinking. But it will be better than any resume after.”
Consolidation rather than new material
In concrete terms, what children learn in the classroom or at home during the last six weeks of the school year?
The school system is suspended; the teachers no longer have to give so many minutes of instruction in such matters.
The teachers we spoke to said they understood that they had to do the “consolidation” rather than teaching new material.
In response to a question from the Sun, the spokesperson of the ministry of Education, Bryan St. Louis indicates that “teachers have full autonomy in teaching and supporting their students who will be back in the classroom, or who will be enrolled at a distance”.
As the bags and the equipment will travel between the school and home, the lessons and the homework should be a thing of the past in many places.
The departmental reviews have already been cancelled. Schools are, however, assess the learning, both for in-class students than for those at home.
The guidelines are expected this week from the ministry of Education on the future shape of the bulletin of the third step.
Infrared thermometers
In private as in public, a lot of logistical measures have been evaluated and are being put in place. Here are a few examples
At the Externat Saint-Coeur de Marie Beauport, infrared thermometers have been ordered in order to measure the temperature of children on their entry into school in the morning and the afternoon. “It is a rare commodity. We will receive them on may 15, writes the directorate of private school. You will need to take your child’s temperature each morning until we can do that.”
A febrile child will be immediately isolated.
At the Ursulines ‘ school, a private school in the Vieux-Quebec (there is also a flag to Loretteville) the children will arrive and leave the school in successive waves and use different doors. The 5th and 6th years at 8: 15, the 1st and 3rd years at 8: 30am and the 2nd and 4th years at 8.45 am. Same principle for the departure, from 15h.
The Académie Saint-Louis, said to be questioned on the possibility of equipping the panels of the voting booth, but have finally given up. “We believe that their use would not reduce the risk of the spread of the virus since the offices will be placed at 2 meters distance and that the child could not remain long behind his booth, wrote the director Hélène Verret. In addition, the handling of these carrels would be a subject of more contagion.”
Tuition fees unchanged?
In his letter to parents, the Académie Saint-Louis, indicates that no modulation of the tuition fees is not planned for the moment. “The service is offered either face-to-face or at a distance and the presence of all staff members is required, in writing the direction. In addition, no private school primary region does give a reduction of the tuition fee for this period.”