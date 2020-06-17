Students leave the accelerated training of the attendant to the beneficiaries
Photo: Paul Chiasson, The canadian Press
Quebec requires that students who receive a scholarship$ 760 per week during their training, undertake to work for a year in a CHSLD. On the photo, the future attendants starting their training at the École des métiers des Faubourgs, Montreal
A full-time job of attendant to the beneficiaries in a CHSLD, a salary of $ 49,000 a year with benefits and a pension fund. An offer in gold for the government Legault ? A mirage, say angry students who follow the accelerated training of the attendant. The CISSS de Laval, who hired them, they cannot guarantee a full-time.
For Vanessa Tinéus, it’s a dream that turns into a nightmare. She looked forward to Monday to be a part of the first cohort of students of the training centre Skills 2000, which is located in Laval. She has been disillusioned since. “I am shocked and very disappointed,” she said. It was a promise by the government of full-time and a salary to $ 49,000. What the CISSS de Laval promises us, it is six days per fortnight and one weekend on two. “
And yet, she adds. “When we will finish the training, you are going to be on a recall list. We were told that currently there are a hundred people on this list. “
Vanessa Tinéus, 26 years old, has two children. She is a single mother. “I can’t afford not to have a cash inflow. “
In the classes of the training centre compétences 2000, Laval many people are disappointed, reports to the Duty of the students.
Quebec requires that students who receive a scholarship $ 760 per week during their training, undertake to work for a year in a CHSLD.
“It will be available for one year, on-call, for the CISSS de Laval,” said Jacinthe Sabourin, who has lost her job as a dental secretary during the pandemic. We will not have the right to go work elsewhere. “Now, she says, the employer can not guarantee that it will work 37.5 hours per week.
Simon, himself, has decided to abandon, with regret. He wanted to take care of those he called ” our builders “. “Yes, we want to help our seniors with all my heart, but not at the expense of our own mental health ! he said. Me, personally, I can’t spend my time waiting for day, evening, night you called me. I have things to pay for. It is really a lack of respect. “
Simon had quit her job as a cook in a restaurant in order to follow this training. His employer has agreed to rehire Tuesday.
Students drop out of
According to the CISSS de Laval, 15 students, on the 305 employees, have until now abandoned for this reason.
The CISSS now wants at all costs to reassure the students. Even if it does not offer a guarantee of full-time. “People who want to work full time, there is no worry, assures Julie Lamarche, director, human resources, communications and legal affairs. This will be possible. There are, of work, in a CHSLD. “
Julie Lamarche explained that under the collective agreement, the employees on call — the status of the student at the end of their training — must provide availability of up to six days per two-week cycle. “But students are invited to provide availability for full-time, she says. The need to full-time is this. “
More than 130 posts of attendant to beneficiaries in NURSING homes will be offered soon in Laval, indicates the CISSS. “In 2021, it will open a sixth center hosting on our territory,” adds Julie Lamarche.
The positions will be sufficient for the 305 graduates ? A hundred orderlies aren’t they already on a recall list ? “All employees on the recall list in the accommodation have had the opportunity to apply for positions, meets Julie Lamarche. Those that remained on the recall list, the are more by choice. “
The minister Blais reacts
Challenged about this at a press briefing, the minister responsible for Seniors and caregivers, Marguerite Blais, has hammered that students in the accelerated training of the attendant, will have full-time positions.
“It is full time that they are looking for “, she said. “There is a lack of 10 000 people and there are 10,000 persons who were sick during the pandemic. “
Marguerite Blais has added that the prime minister, François Legault, “has taken on a firm commitment” to ensure that students receive a salary of $ 49,000 a year. To 17 h, the minister has published a tweet indicating that she had contacted the p.-d. g. of the CISSS de Laval about it.
Several students in the training in Laval doubted the promised salary of $ 26 an hour, after having received inaccurate information from the CISSS about it.
The base salary of an attendant to beneficiaries is 20,55 per hour in Quebec. With premiums, including the COVID-19, it reached 26 $.
Vanessa Tilnéus believes that the government Legault must lighten the whole. “If there is no clarification, I’m going to have to give up,” she said. It dream yet to become a patient care attendant, a job that she wants to practice for a long time.
With Marco Bélair-Cirino