Study course at UQTR on the reactions of Quebec in the face of the coronavirus

| June 3, 2020 | News | No Comments

June 2, 2020 8h53

Updated at 21h33

The canadian Press

THREE-RIVERS — A university research currently underway tends to demonstrate that Quebecers now have less fear of the COVID-19 and its consequences, and that they become accustomed to the situation, especially for new behaviors such as social distancing.

The postdoctoral researcher Yanick Leblanc-Sirois, Department of psychology, Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières (UQTR), launched a study in three phases, the first, already completed, has helped to highlight the emotional reactions of the respondents to a questionnaire in the two weeks after the government of Quebec has declared a state of sanitary emergency.

A second questionnaire was sent to the same participants at the end of the month of April to see the evolution of the emotions, and the third will be sent when the situation will be more stabilized.

The results of the first questionnaire show that the respondents who had a fear level as medium or high have more followed the basic guidelines such as frequent hand washing and social distancing.

The first analyses of the second questionnaire sent at the end of April, during the peak of contamination, and the first mentions of déconfinement, found that people were less afraid and they became accustomed to the situation. The adoption of social distancing, for example, has become an automatism, according to Mr. Leblanc-Sirois.

Some indicators have demonstrated to the researcher that the emotions experienced may influence reasoning in the context of the COVID-19. For example, respondents are likely to say that a person who coughs is likely to affect the virus, even if they know that most people have not. Yanick Leblanc-Sirois associates this tendency to fear.

The fear and anxiety in the face of the pandemic and the new behaviours have been two emotions quite widespread in the research. However, the researcher has noticed so far is that these emotions were counteracted by the solidarity and sense of security as a result of the company’s response in the face of the crisis.

The third questionnaire will complement the research aims to study the relationship between pandemic, reasoning, and emotions, and to see if people think differently in the face of the COVID-19 as compared to other current topics, the more emotionally neutral.

The search for Yanick Leblanc-Sirois is part of the work of the research group of CogNAC (Cognition, Neurosciences, Affect, and Behavior) of the UQTR.

Le Soleil

