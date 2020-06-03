Study course at UQTR on the reactions of Quebec in the face of the coronavirus
June 2, 2020 8h53
Updated at 21h33
The canadian Press
THREE-RIVERS — A university research currently underway tends to demonstrate that Quebecers now have less fear of the COVID-19 and its consequences, and that they become accustomed to the situation, especially for new behaviors such as social distancing.
The postdoctoral researcher Yanick Leblanc-Sirois, Department of psychology, Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières (UQTR), launched a study in three phases, the first, already completed, has helped to highlight the emotional reactions of the respondents to a questionnaire in the two weeks after the government of Quebec has declared a state of sanitary emergency.
A second questionnaire was sent to the same participants at the end of the month of April to see the evolution of the emotions, and the third will be sent when the situation will be more stabilized.
The results of the first questionnaire show that the respondents who had a fear level as medium or high have more followed the basic guidelines such as frequent hand washing and social distancing.
The first analyses of the second questionnaire sent at the end of April, during the peak of contamination, and the first mentions of déconfinement, found that people were less afraid and they became accustomed to the situation. The adoption of social distancing, for example, has become an automatism, according to Mr. Leblanc-Sirois.