Calderón and Carbajal, new authorities of the Malargüe Hospital. The woman will be the CEO.

Ser y Do de Malargüe

The Ministry of Health appointed authorities for the Malargüe hospital , which was headless in the middle of the pandemic several weeks ago.

The nutritionist Yolanda Carbajal and the urologist Raúl Calderón were elected as executive director and healthcare director, respectively, of the hospital. The formal act of assumption would take place this week, possibly virtually, with the participation of the Minister of Health, Ana María Nadal , according to the local media Ser y Haga de Malargüe.

Malargüe is experiencing a delicate health situation. In September, the former director, Alfredo Martínez , who had been on leave for a month due to health problems, resigned.

Martínez's resignation came amid the local increase in coronavirus cases. And in a heated internal climate. In fact, hospital professionals are in a state of assembly , demanding salary increases and transfers to the plant.

The new authorities have promised to open a “dialogue table” to address these claims.