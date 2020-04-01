Subaru closes in Japan, car Assembly plants
We are talking about plants in the East of Japan, in the Prefecture of Gunma producing machine and transmission. The decision guide “of the Pleiades” justifies “disruptions in the supply chain between component manufacturers and Assembly plants on the background of unfavorable epidemiological situation”.
Japanese companies stopped work after the American plant company. Thence the pipeline got laid a week ago. It was hoped that the vacation will last a maximum of 7 in April 2020.
Now it is obvious that this period for the victory over the coronavirus in the United States is not enough, but because the plant is rescheduled for April 20. It is possible that a new date will have to move.
Regarding Japanese companies, they have a quarantine period from 11 April to 1 may of the current year. Directly manufacture want to resume on may 11, once in the country over the may Bank holiday weekend.
Japanese press, citing experts, writes that the production Subaru will be reduced by about 39 000 vehicles in Japan and 32 000 units in the United States. At the plant in Gunma are going model Impreza and Forester – they are intended for your market and for export to North America, which accounts for about 70% of the global sales of the brand Subaru.
Previously stopped production, other Japanese automakers, such as Toyota, Nissan and Honda.