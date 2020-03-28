Subscribers criticized too candid bikini Kourtney Kardashian
Subscribers Kourtney Kardashian has criticized the star for too skimpy bikini that barely hides her intimate area. Such pictures will not place in the album of family snapshots.
Right now, anyone is not allowed to travel abroad and especially to relax in the resorts, you can remember your past travels. While in quarantine, many stars from boredom begin to touch your camera roll and share with subscribers images from recent vacations.
Kourtney Kardashian also decided to indulge in nostalgia. In his Instagram the star posted a series of photographs taken on vacation in palm springs. Courtney had a great time with the family. Here only not everyone appreciated the pictures of the contestants of the reality show.
Internet users caught the scene where Courtney posing well in a very small and skimpy bikini. Negative comments poured in.
“Totally inappropriate swimsuit for children”, “I don’t want to see her intimate area, especially in a series of family photographs”, wrote the followers under the post Kardashian.
Courtney is not the first time posting photos in skimpy bathing suits and bikinis. Many of her followers admire the star’s shape and generously bestow her with compliments. However, everything has limits. Here, Courtney was on the verge.