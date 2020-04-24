Sue Montgomery suspends new borough director
This is the third time that Ms. Montgomery requires the suspension to the director of the district.
The mayor of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (CDN-NDG), Sue Montgomery, has again suspended the borough director Stéphane Plante. She accuses him of having refused to participate in a meeting with his director of cabinet, which would, according to the controller general of the City, subjected to psychological harassment of two employees, including Mr. Plant.
This is the third time that Ms. Montgomery requires the suspension to the director of the district. The first two suspensions had been overturned by the other elected CDN-NDG last march.
According to information gathered during a meeting — virtual, given the pandemic — among the elected members of the district and officials on Thursday, Stéphane Plant would have made it known that he refused to attend this meeting if the head of cabinet of Ms. Montgomery, Annalisa Harris, was involved in it also. He wanted to comply with the recommendations of the comptroller general, who has ordered that there be no communication between Mrs. Harris and the staff of the district.
As Ms. Harris was present at the meeting, Ms. Montgomery has put an end to the meeting and has subsequently imposed a suspension Stéphane Plant until the 5 may.
Let us recall that at the end of an investigation, a report of the Division of compliance of the person and the general auditor of the City had been a state of psychological harassment on the part of the director of cabinet of Mrs Montgomery, Annalisa Harris, against two employees of the district, including Stéphane Plant. Sue Montgomery has refused to put Ms. Harris at the door. The matter is now before the courts, as the mayor considers that the comptroller general had exceeded his authority.
The Commission municipale du Québec has also been brought to the court and concluded that there were several breaches of the code of ethics for elected municipal officials on the part of Sue Montgomery. Charges have been brought against her.
Sue Montgomery has not wanted to comment on Friday morning.
The other elected officials of the borough are, however, invalidate the suspension of Mr. Plant at a special meeting of the borough council which will be held on Friday evening. They also wish to adopt a motion of censure against Sue Montgomery.
“It raises doubts about the judgment of the mayor,” said the Duty of the councillor for Snowdon, Marvin Rotrand. “We are in the midst of a crisis of COVID-19. The borough director is an important job and essential to ensure the direction of our borough. We are the borough that has the largest number of cases of COVID-19 “, he recalled.
The councillor for projet Montréal in Côte-des-Neiges, Magda Popeanu, also denounces the attitude of Sue Montgomery, then, that the borough has to deal with the pandemic COVID-19 and cuts. “We must plan for the economic recovery and file, within two weeks, our financial recovery plan, which requires coordination and major services of the district, she said. In this context of crisis, the personal priorities of Ms. Montgomery do not have their place. “