A few months after the arrival of the holidays and despite the lack of certainty, the coastal municipalities are already working on the measures.

A few months before the arrival of the summer holidays and still without definitive information on what will happen to tourism in those months, from the Argentine coast the leaders analyze what measures will be taken to guarantee the safety of tourists and avoid contagion among vacationers .

The news comes from La Feliz, the mayor of General Pueyerredón, Guillermo Montenegro, announced that this summer the number of tourists entering Mar del Plata will be limited. Through technological applications, occupancy or capacity will be controlled, as happened in the European summer .

The mayor told a local radio station that they will use “technological applications to see how many people can enter Mar de Plata and that it does not exceed 50% of the average occupancy.”

Regarding the activity in restaurants during the season, the official announced that “the gastronomy will be in sidewalks and streets, with extended hours, while for the beach we will try to use the 43 kilometers”.

The national government affirms that one of the most important points on the agenda is the summer season in the country, the Minister of Tourism and Sports, Matías Lammens had already expressed, during a meeting in which ministers from the area of the countries of the G20 and representatives of the main tourism companies in the world, “If there is something that this pandemic has shown, it was precisely the vital role and importance of tourism as an economic sector at a global level.”

Source: Télam