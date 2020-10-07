Once again the famous Latin singer was very happy for the present he is living.

Instagram

There is no doubt that Ricardo Montaner is one of the most important singers in Latin music and this is because he has a captivating voice.

Since Evaluna Montaner's father began his career, he has remained on the main world music charts over the years.

Being thus an authorized voice in various musical productions. Because of this he has participated as a jury in different versions of the successful singing program “The Voice”.

For his part, this great fame he has is reflected in his social networks since every time he makes a post, his followers react immediately.

This time it was not the exception since a few hours ago he shared a photo on his Instagram account of his son Ricky Montaner and his future wife, the Argentine model Stefania Roitman who fell in love with everyone.