The supervision ratio the higher is for the children at a young age. The directive recommends a facilitator to four children 3 to 4 years, one for five, aged 5 to 6 years, and one for the seven children of 7 to 8 years.
Supervision tightened in the summer camps
Jean-François Néron
The Sun
The concerns of the mayors of Quebec city and Lévis surrounding the sanitary requirements for the conduct of day camps may well become a reality. The guide for the relaunch of the government of Québec provides a supervision ratio very high for the infants, up to one facilitator for four.
The rules as expected by the municipalities, were made public Friday. If there is an item to remember, it is the level of supervision required. It may become a problem when the cities are afraid of not being able to recruit sufficient facilitators, or even to find premises large enough to accommodate the children in respecting the rules of social distancing.
Thus, the supervision ratio the higher is for the children at a young age. The directive recommends a facilitator to four children 3 to 4 years, one for five, aged 5 to 6 years, and one for the seven children of 7 to 8 years. For young people aged 9 to 17, the ratio is one facilitator to 10. The ratio is typically one to eight for the 5 to 6 years and one for 15 for the 12 to 17 years. All will be required to attend mandatory training on the actions surrounding the COVID-19.
Outdoor activities
The guide talks about, of course, all the measures of hygiene-related COVID such as washing hands and disinfecting equipment. The groupings are also prohibited. The maximum number of participants per class, or local is set to 15. As for the school, parents may not enter the site of the camps.