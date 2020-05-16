Supervision tightened in the summer camps

Encadrement resserré dans les camps d'été

Encadrement resserré dans les camps d’été

The supervision ratio the higher is for the children at a young age. The directive recommends a facilitator to four children 3 to 4 years, one for five, aged 5 to 6 years, and one for the seven children of 7 to 8 years.

May 15, 2020 16h58

Updated 17: 20

Supervision tightened in the summer camps

Encadrement resserré dans les camps d’été

Encadrement resserré dans les camps d’été

The concerns of the mayors of Quebec city and Lévis surrounding the sanitary requirements for the conduct of day camps may well become a reality. The guide for the relaunch of the government of Québec provides a supervision ratio very high for the infants, up to one facilitator for four.

The rules as expected by the municipalities, were made public Friday. If there is an item to remember, it is the level of supervision required. It may become a problem when the cities are afraid of not being able to recruit sufficient facilitators, or even to find premises large enough to accommodate the children in respecting the rules of social distancing.

Thus, the supervision ratio the higher is for the children at a young age. The directive recommends a facilitator to four children 3 to 4 years, one for five, aged 5 to 6 years, and one for the seven children of 7 to 8 years. For young people aged 9 to 17, the ratio is one facilitator to 10. The ratio is typically one to eight for the 5 to 6 years and one for 15 for the 12 to 17 years. All will be required to attend mandatory training on the actions surrounding the COVID-19.

Outdoor activities

The guide talks about, of course, all the measures of hygiene-related COVID such as washing hands and disinfecting equipment. The groupings are also prohibited. The maximum number of participants per class, or local is set to 15. As for the school, parents may not enter the site of the camps.

Encadrement resserré dans les camps d’été

The cities fear of not being able to recruit enough facilitators or even to find premises large enough to accommodate the children in respecting the rules of social distancing.

All of them doubted, outdoor activities are encouraged. The guide also suggests to form sub-groups and to maintain them to prevent the transfer of a child or a moderator of a sub-group to another.

The programming will be greatly affected. The ball-hunter or the tag are to be avoided. Among the examples cited, it is proposed that activities that promote the distancing of physical such as mime and singing.

Many children

In Quebec, a recent survey of the parents of 17,000 children enrolled reveals that 70 % send their children to a day camp city it is possible to do so. Only 7 % have removed their child and 23 % are still undecided.

Like its counterpart in Levis, québec, Régis Labeaume was eager to know the guide of the ministry of municipal Affairs, who shall issue the rules to be followed. “With the rules of detachment, it may take more premises than those which are currently available. It’s going to be more expensive, but it is also part of the deficiency to come,” he says.

Mayor Gilles Lehouillier was in a hurry on Thursday that the government make known its rules. “We have the equivalent of 7700 weeks of camps. May be can we only offer 4500.” The uncertainty could lead to difficulties to recruit staff for the summer.

