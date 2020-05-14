Support for households affected by an outbreak of COVID-19 in Ontario
The premier of Ontario, Doug Ford
May 13, 2020 13h54
Updated at 20h12
Émilie Pelletier
Initiative of journalism-local — Law
TORONTO — Ontario announced on Wednesday the adoption of an emergency ordinance, which allows to order the mandatory management to home and long-term care which is experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19.
The designated manager may be a natural person or a legal entity, such as a hospital or a company.
It can take control of the household if it fails to overcome a high number of cases, or death among both the residents and staff members. The fireplace can also be placed under the guardianship if he is not able to perform sufficient testing or control an outbreak.
The decision to put a home long-term care will be made on a case-by-case basis, according to the prime minister and Doug Ford.
The ministry of long term Care account of an outbreak of COVID-19 in 180 facilities for seniors currently. In these centres, 2 690 residents are met, as well as 1 672 members of staff.
The department believes there are also more than 1,200 residents of households of long-term care have lost their lives due to the coronavirus.
Not déconfinement for the moment
After you have left the impression that Ontario could announce soon the beginning of the first stage of déconfinement in the province on Tuesday, the prime minister of ontario Doug Ford said Wednesday that it will not be the case for the moment.
He explained, at a press conference, that the criteria recommended by the chief medical officer of health of Ontario, Dr. David Williams, do not start the déconfinement.