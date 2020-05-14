Support for households affected by an outbreak of COVID-19 in Ontario

| May 14, 2020 | News | No Comments

The premier of Ontario, Doug Ford

May 13, 2020 13h54

Updated at 20h12

Support for households affected by an outbreak of COVID-19 in Ontario

Émilie Pelletier

Initiative of journalism-local — Law

TORONTO — Ontario announced on Wednesday the adoption of an emergency ordinance, which allows to order the mandatory management to home and long-term care which is experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19.

The designated manager may be a natural person or a legal entity, such as a hospital or a company.

It can take control of the household if it fails to overcome a high number of cases, or death among both the residents and staff members. The fireplace can also be placed under the guardianship if he is not able to perform sufficient testing or control an outbreak.

The decision to put a home long-term care will be made on a case-by-case basis, according to the prime minister and Doug Ford.

The ministry of long term Care account of an outbreak of COVID-19 in 180 facilities for seniors currently. In these centres, 2 690 residents are met, as well as 1 672 members of staff.

The department believes there are also more than 1,200 residents of households of long-term care have lost their lives due to the coronavirus.

Not déconfinement for the moment

After you have left the impression that Ontario could announce soon the beginning of the first stage of déconfinement in the province on Tuesday, the prime minister of ontario Doug Ford said Wednesday that it will not be the case for the moment.

He explained, at a press conference, that the criteria recommended by the chief medical officer of health of Ontario, Dr. David Williams, do not start the déconfinement.

The chief medical officer of health of Ontario, Dr. David Williams

Archives, The canadian Press

Public health expects to see the number of cases daily down to 200 for two weeks before considering the déconfinement.

In the course of the last week, the number of new cases of COVID-19 remained in the bar 400.

Port mask: no tax

The government of ontario Doug Ford will not require the population to wear a mask in public, but recommends, however, when it is impossible to practice detachment physical.

Some institutions, such as the grocery store chain Longo’s require the wearing of the mask to the clients.

THE COVID-19 IN ONTARIO, BY THE NUMBERS

Ontario has recorded 329 new cases of COVID-19 between Tuesday and Wednesday.

  • 21 236 cases

  • 1 765 deaths, an increase of 40 since Tuesday

  • 15 845 people healed, or 74.6 per cent

  • 1 018 hospitalizations

  • 189 people to the intensive care unit

  • 144 people under ventilation

  • 15 137 tests were carried out on Tuesday. The provincial goal is 20,000 tests a day.

