Support to the community

The Caisse d’économie solidaire has decided to deploy 1.2 million in various measures of support to business members and citizens.
A boost for the recovery and for the rest of the things. Each in its own way, the financial markets Authority (AMF) and the Caisse d’économie solidaire Desjardins intend to deploy funds to help community organizations and social economy enterprises to face the crisis and recover.
The AMF announced on Monday that it was increasing its annual contribution to 37 associations coopératives d’économie familiale (ACEF) and consumer associations, and three associations of older people. In 2020-2021, the amount will reach 830 000 $, more than double what was originally planned. This is explained by the decision to pay over four years, and not five, the sum of 2 million announced in 2019.
“The aim of this additional support is to enable these community organizations to better meet the increased requests for assistance or financial consultation of Quebecers or of households in a precarious situation,” said the AMF, constable in québec’s financial services industry.
For its part, the Caisse d’économie solidaire has decided to deploy 1.2 million in various measures of support to business members and citizens. This amount is the result of a decision of the members who ” have chosen to make the collective dividends and to preserve a part over the years for use in case of special need “.
Thus, the program of the Fund, which was to be unveiled Tuesday morning, will allow non-profit organizations and co-operatives to have access to a “help and solidarity of stimulus” non-refundable, which can reach 15 000 $. It also provides for a “guarantee recovery” for the social economy enterprises can have access to a margin or a loan. For the states citizens, by the way, it is in order to facilitate the budget consultation and the possibility of receiving the ” small emergency loans “.