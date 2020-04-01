Suprun told what Ukrainians expect from the second phase of the medical reform
Since April 1, launched the second phase of the transformation of the health system of Ukraine. This is a decisive and confident step to quality and affordable medical care for every Ukrainian. About this in Facebook wrote Ulyana Suprun.
“The changes finally begin where they are most waited for patients and health care providers – at the level of clinics and hospitals. Now disappear the financing of the hospital walls and beds, and funds the health facility would receive for specific medical services rendered. This means that the patient and medical staff really be the center of attention of the system. And the patient’s health really becomes the Supreme value of the state, and not only declarative on paper,” says Suprun.
According to her, the full transition to the new system will require a lot of effort, time, political and financial support. Especially in today’s reality of the pandemic.
“Thanks to all medical staff and health facilities that seek to become better, to do high-quality and affordable medicine to each patient and not be afraid to change!
Thanks to the team of NSSO the national health service of Ukraine and state servants of the Ministry of health of Ukraine, a professional working in favor of the Ukrainians! There is still a lot of work, but we’ll manage. Nothing can stop change whose time has come!”, summed up Suprun.