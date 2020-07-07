Surge in cases of the COVID-19 in the United States
A passenger waiting for his train wearing a mask, N95, Union Station Los Angeles, Monday.
Share
July 6, 2020 21h57
Updated at 23h22
Share
Surge in cases of the COVID-19 in the United States
Agence France-Presse
WASHINGTON — concern in the face of the pandemic was spreading ever Monday in the United States, where the bar of the 130 000 people dead of the COVID-19 has been exceeded, and the international scientific alertaient on the possible transmission of the sars coronavirus in the air.
The virus has officially made more than 130 240 deaths in the country, which continues to break records of contamination (nearly 55,000 in one day Monday).
“We’ve reopened far too early in Arizona,” said the mayor of Phoenix, Kate Gallego.
President Donald Trump, however, continues to assert that the crisis is “on the verge” of being completed, attracting the ire among others, the mayor, democrat of Austin, Texas, Steve Adler, who described his remarks as “dangerous,” for the inhabitants of his city, including the intensive care units are likely to be overwhelmed “within 10 days”.
More than 230 international scientists have also alerted on “the air-borne transmission of the COVID-19”, that is, the suspension of viral particles in the air, and not only by the projection of droplets (by coughing, sneezing and speaking) on the face of other people or surfaces.
They therefore recommended a breakdown strength of public spaces.
In Paris, the Louvre reopened its doors after more than three months of closure.
The most visited museum in the world, which contains treasures such as the mona lisa or the Venus de Milo, is available upon reservation to avoid the crowds before the disease, with tour slots of 500 people every half hour.
“I was greatly missed. I come usually twice a month,” says Julia Campbell, retired French of scottish origin. “I’ll take the opportunity to stay longer”, gliding her passion for archaeology.
The device has been studied extensively in order to avoid any incident health and logistics teams are confident, because the place is very spacious.
“Concern” in Catalonia
The number of infections has also experienced a flare up in India, which announced on Monday it had documented a total of almost 700 000 cases of the COVID-19, which makes it the third nation most affected behind the United States and Brazil. The human toll is, however, much lower, with 19 693 deaths.
The spread of the virus is particularly virulent in the cities of Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai.
To cope with the influx of patients, the indian capital has opened a centre of isolation of a capacity of 10 000 beds, some cardboard, in a hall usually dedicated to religious gatherings, and commandeered the hotels and reception halls. Other cities have ordered measures of reconfinement.
The trend is also worrying in several countries in Latin America. Chile has crossed the threshold of 10 000 dead and the British one of the 4000 dead.
And the minister of bolivia to the Health Eidy Roca has been hospitalized for complications due to the COVID-19″.
In the Face of an outbreak of infections in the city of Melbourne, Australia decided to isolate the State of Victoria of the rest of the country. And the reconfinement is from Monday to Antananarivo, Madagascar’s capital city, two months after the lifting of restrictions.
Europe, where the evolution of the pandemic seems to be under control, is worried about an outbreak of cases, leading to the establishment of new local restrictions.
On Monday, Kosovo has decided to re-introduce a curfew in the capital Pristina and three other cities.
In Spain, the health authorities say they are “very concerned” by the resumption of the epidemic in a region of 200 000 inhabitants in Catalonia, subjected to measures of isolation Saturday, similar to the other coastal region in Galicia.
Some foci of infections in Spain “have reached levels well beyond that which is desirable”, said the epidemiologist-in-chief of the Health ministry, Fernando Simon.
Bali wants to reopen to tourists
In Indonesia, a country of South-East Asia which has experienced the most heavy balance sheet (65,000 people infected and 3241 dead), the island of Bali wants to re-open in September to international tourists.
“We must continue to make every effort to manage the COVID-19, and at the same time to resume our activities for the good of the community,” said the governor of Bali Wayan Koster.
Other country dependent of tourism, the Kenya will resume its international flights and national on the 1st August.
Greece, who had received (2019) approximately 3.5 million british tourists, she announced Monday the return of direct flights from the United Kingdom on July 15, despite the criticism, the country of Boris Johnson wiping the heavier balance sheet in europe and the third in the world.
The fashion world is also looking to adapt: Paris Fashion week opened on Monday for the first time in its history without a parade. Each house will unveil its collection in a video released for his niche.
The new coronavirus has killed at least 536 138 deaths in the world since the end of December, according to a report drawn up by the AFP on Monday.
The list of potential drugs, it is always reduced a bit more: after the hydroxychloroquine, clinical trials by european Solidarity and Discovery have also abandoned the treatment and lopinavir/ritonavir, was deemed ineffective and suspected adverse effects.
+
SUSPECTED To BE SICK, BOLSONARO SUBMITS TO A TEST