Surgeries suspended at Maisonneuve-Rosemont and Santa Cabrini
The surgeries that require hospitalization are suspended in two important hospitals in the east of Montréal, the Hôpital Maisonneuve-Rosemont and Hôpital Santa Cabrini.
The CIUSSS of the East-of-the-Island-of-Montreal announced on Wednesday that this decision was taken for security reasons, due to the number of in-patient units at the outbreak of COVID-19 in the institutions, and because there are a significant number of patients in short stay beds.
The CIUSSS clarifies that the measure does not apply to urgent cancer surgeries, as well as those that are required by users already hospitalized. Day surgery without hospitalisation considered semi-urgent, as cancer surgeries are maintained.
The CIUSSS of the Is-de-l’île-de-Montréal explains the high occupancy rate of hospital beds, of Maisonneuve-Rosemont, Santa Cabrini hospital by the directives of the ministry of Health and social services.
These directives suspend any new admission in the middle of life for older people in order to protect residential environments welcoming of vulnerable people and limit the spread of the coronavirus.
This means that no discharge into NURSING homes or other facilities is not allowed for the moment. The patients who could be directed to other settings should therefore stay longer in the hospital.
The CIUSSS reports that it is looking for a solution to this problem in order to be able to free up hospital beds and admit new patients. The activities operating that require hospitalization are expected to resume as soon as a solution has been found.