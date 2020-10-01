Surprising! Karol G's Dad steals the show
Papá G demonstrates where Karol G inherited his talent, and monopolizes digital platforms with his talent.
Surprising! Karol G's Dad steals the show
Karol G is one of the most successful Colombians within the urban genre, because thanks to her father she has achieved 99% of the success in her career. Today she is one of the reggaeton interpreters with the most followers.
Guillermo Giraldo is the father of Karol G , better known on social networks as Papá G , who assures that he had to leave many dreams behind to help his daughter reach fame, Guillermo affirms that music has always been his passion.
View this post on Instagram
Karol together with @papag_kg always so simple, she u2728 is still the same as always, her essence never loses it
The Colombian inherited the talent from her father, since from a very young age she accompanied her father to his presentations, since Guillermo had a band and made small touches, after time Karol and her father decided to knock on doors to publicize the talent that had the young singer.
The beginnings of Karol G's musical career were strong, since for a woman being part of the urban genre was something complicated. The success of this young woman is synonymous with perseverance and perseverance. It should be noted that Guillermo, more than his father, is the Colombian's manager.
On repeated occasions, the artist has published images and videos where she is with her father singing and enjoying the essence, joy, unity and happiness of being with family. This time it was Guillermo who stole the show by performing one of his daughter's songs.