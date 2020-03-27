Surrogate mother secretly gave birth to Jessica Chastain for a second child
The Hollywood actress and her husband, Italian designer Gian Luca Proposal again become parents. According to preliminary information, the baby carried by a surrogate mother.
Jessica and Gian Luca have been married since 2017, and a year later their family was enlarged by one person — came to light and their daughter Juliet.
Then the couple to the last concealed this information from journalists and the birth of an heiress became known a few months later. Not suspected of Jesscia even her fans — the actress was not seen pregnant because the child carried by a surrogate mother.
Now the situation is exactly the same: the Chastain and Proposal got the photographer’s lens during a family walk on the coast of Santa Monica. Gian Luca rolled in front of the stroller with her daughter Juliet and Jessica was holding the sling to a second baby, whom she tenderly pressed to his chest.
New parents as in 2018 so far refrained from making public statements about the birth of the second child, and hide his gender, according to the publication Page Six. The source said that Jessica and Gian Luca looked very happy, and the baby slept all the time walking, not causing my parents trouble.