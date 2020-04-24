Survey of three professional colleges on NURSING homes decimated by the COVID-19
The CHSLD Herron in Dorval
April 21, 2020 8: 15 am
The canadian Press
MONTREAL – Three professional orders in Quebec announced Tuesday the holding of a joint inquiry on the situations of concern observed in several shelters and long-term care (CHSLD) since the beginning of the crisis of the COVID-19.
The investigation by the Collège des médecins du Québec (CMQ), the Ordre des infirmières et infirmiers du Québec (OIIQ) and the Ordre des infirmières et infirmiers auxiliaires du Québec (OIIAQ) will aim to assess the quality of care that are provided by the members of these colleges, both in private schools than public.
The practices of the CHSLD Herron, Dorval, which is private, and the university Institute of geriatrics of Montreal, a public institution, will be studied by experts assigned by the three professional orders. They believe that the sampling will account for the situations observed in these two types of environments, covering the whole spectrum of medical care and nursing care are offered.
At the end of their approach, the investigators of the three orders will be filing a joint report, which will include recommendations that are necessary and will lay the necessary actions and to mobilize the authorities concerned.
The president of the Ordre des infirmières et infirmiers du Québec, Luc Mathieu, said that, before the crisis of the COVID-19, there was already a lack of resources and expertise, nurses in NURSING homes. In his view, Quebec should revise the model of care for older people.
On Monday, the prime minister of Québec, François Legault, has said that 4000 people living in residences for seniors are contaminated by the COVID-19, and that there is currently a shortage of 2000 people to care for them.