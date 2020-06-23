Survey : Quebecers are anxious to travel, but the pandemic will change the gives
According to the survey, when the crisis is over, 80 % of the respondents would avoid destinations busy, even six months after the lifting of the warnings by the government.
Share
June 23, 2020 9h29
Share
Survey : Quebecers are anxious to travel, but the pandemic will change the gives
The canadian Press
MONTREAL — A consultation by the firm Leger detects among Quebecers, a desire manifest again to travel, but also a desire to be reassured about the risks related to the COVID-19.
The survey carried out a month ago and released on Tuesday by the CAA-Quebec said that, if they could project themselves six months after the lifting of advisories on travel, 66 % of Quebecers would be very keen to escape for the fun of it.
Philippe Blain, vice-president Travel services CAA-Quebec believes that, with the potential reopening of the borders and with sanitary protocols rigorous, travelers will regain confidence and this will be the beginning of a recovery, slow but certain.
The survey also reveals that the COVID-19 changes the types of trips that people have the intention to do so.
Thus, when the crisis is over, 80 % of the respondents would avoid destinations busy, even six months after the lifting of the warnings by the government. On the other hand, 73 % would choose destinations closer to home; 41 % would require sanitary measures; 40 % would seek more security and 27 percent would opt for places closer to nature.
The arrival of a vaccine against the COVID-19 would give them the most confidence to travelers in the six months following the lifting of the warnings of the governments. In these conditions, the auto would be the mode of travel favored by 76 % of passengers, compared to 38 % for the plane.
The survey was conducted among a web panel of 1,000 respondents representative of the population of Quebec, between 19 and 23 may.