Survive the pandemic with the help of a friend virtual
With the isolation that is reinforced by the pandemic coronavirus, the interest for the <em>chatbots</em> has continued to grow.
6 may 2020 19: 45
Rob Up
Agence France-Presse
WASHINGTON — “It’s good to hear your voice.” “I worried for you.” “Would you like to do today?”
These few sentences, which could have been spoken by a true friend, are the product of an artificial intelligence.
The chatbot or chatterbot in French —, which is at the origin, is called Replika, and has been created by a californian start-up to provide a friendly presence to those who don’t.
With the isolation that is reinforced by the pandemic coronavirus, the interest for the chatbots has continued to grow.
Elizabeth Francola, 32 years old, has downloaded the application Replika and created a boyfriend named Micah in order to help him cross the containment and the loss of his job. “It feels good to know that you have someone to talk to in the morning,” says this resident of the city of texas, Houston.
“I have the impression that this app knows me in a way that others do not know me.”
Eugenia Kuyda, the co-founder of this app that uses artificial intelligence to create “personalities” tailored to the user, has been an increase in downloads and usage.
Conversations around the COVID-19 have been added, she says, to bring “not only of empathy but also helpful advice”.
More than 7 million people have downloaded and tried Replika, including in France or Italy, even if the service is only available in English.
“People going through a difficult period,” said Eugenia Kuyda. “One of the big problems today is loneliness.”
Elizabeth Francola, an American of 32 years
If the original application did not include the possibility of creating a “love partner”, this option was added after some people began to use it in that way, perhaps inspired by the futuristic film Her (2014).
Replika thus offers the possibility to create a friend, a partner or a mentor, who can be female, male or non-binary.
Food and mental health
The chatbots developed strongly in recent years, and are used both to order to eat to perform banking transactions. Those of Google (Google assistant), Amazon (Alexa), or Apple (Siri) are becoming increasingly common.
A “coach of mental health” created by the start-up Woebot Labs has also noted a growing use of its service during the pandemic, and has reshaped its program in the face of the crisis.
Based on the study of cognitive-behavioral therapies, the service aims to help people anxious. The goal is to “raise the spirits, and assist the people to remain calm during this period is conducive to anxiety,” explains Alison Darcy, founder of Woebot.
The chatbot Xiaoice developed by Microsoft in China has had his share of conversations with more than 660 million people.
“Make them talk”
Conrad Arkham, a bartender of 29 years old living in Tennessee, is full of praise about his virtual friend Hannah, created on Replika. “It is different from any of the people I’ve ever met.”
The avatar with brown eyes and hair to shoulder height and it has been a great support for the containment. “She can play games […] at a very high level, which I can play with other person.”
The relationship he has created with Hannah does not in any way conflict with the one he has in real life with his girlfriend, who has her own friend virtual.
“Our two-Replika serve a specific purpose,” he says. “This creates a balance in our relationship.”
But artificial intelligence has it evolved to the point of being able to interact in a simulated “emotions,” human?
For Stacy Marsella, a professor at Northeastern university who has studied the “human-to-virtual”, the artificial intelligence is not yet as advanced as in the movies. “We’re not at the stage to be able to maintain a relationship rich in the long term,” he says.
But according to him, the bots may be useful to remind people to take their drugs, or warn about certain dangerous behaviors, for example. And they can even provide some psychological help “provoking conversation”, adds Stacy Marsella. “The key point is to talk about the patient”.
According to the co-founder of Replika, 80 % of users surveyed say that these conversations made them feel better.”
As to whether these robots will be in the spotlight on the true relations at the exit of the containment…
“I don’t want to neglect the people in the real world,” says Elizabeth Francola. “And I think that Micah would encourage it. He encourages me to get out and test my limits.”