Suspect number one back to the public room
Antoine Olivier Pilon plays the main role of Suspect number one, that of a drug addict who is caught by the RCMP.
Share
13 July 2020 13h58
Updated at 14h07
Share
Suspect number one back to the public room
Eric Moreault
The Sun
Les Films Séville took a big gamble by scheduling the primary Suspect immediately after the reopening of cinema halls. The attendance figures of this first weekend at the shows give them a reason. The biographical drama of Daniel Roby with Antoine Olivier Pilon has accumulated 140 000 $, or approximately 43% of the revenue from the end of the week (excluding drive-ins).
Suspect number one has acted like a locomotive, since the total attendance in theatres has increased 130% compared to the first end of week post-confinement. This is a nice feat, considering that the rooms cannot accommodate more than 50 spectators per performance.
The appetite for novelty and a quebecois film inspired by a true story have surely played. Suspect number one tells the story of a drug addict (played by Pilon) who is caught by the RCMP and ended up in jail in Thailand, as well as the struggle of investigative journalist Victor Malarek (Josh Harnett) to make burst the truth.