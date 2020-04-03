“Suspended floor” and “Pythagoras is my body”: the suggestion to the demonstration
Photo: Frederic Chais
In “Pythagoras my body”, there is a very strong wish of exhibition, demonstration, evidence of know-how, or equation like in the title of the piece.
On paper, the projects Suspended on the ground of Philippe Meunier and Ian Yaworski and Pythagoras my body of Stacey Désilier announce encounters between different practices : the contemporary dance and the jig for the first, martial arts, urban dance and boxing for the second. If there is not, strictly speaking, of common theme that emerges from these two projects, a research on a dialogue between techniques emerges. Dialogue that plays with contrasts.
Each technique has its own set of codes. It is the principle of a technique, which is first and foremost a tool and not an aesthetic aim in itself. In the service of what to put, then, these dialogues ? The two projects presented until the 9th of February at a Tangent propose to treat this space in a way radically distinct : the suggestion for a demonstration for the other.
Wandering perceptive
And that suggests a Suspended floor ? The expression, from the outset, resulting in a poetic, or even a utopia. It will not give an answer clear and tangible to our questions, even less provide a concrete result on the combination or the friction between contemporary dance and jitter. The four dancers, in a continuous scene, evolve at first in the solitude of their verticalités respective, moving from a very small one at the level of the sternum to the rhythm of a heartbeat, and then deploy in space with a greater range of gestures, leading them to move and gather.
Photo: Denis Martin
There is no evidence, and still less of authority, and in the “Suspended floor”. Only an attempt to invent a language that is vague.
A group ? A community ? Not really, since the duos can be put in place, in contact by the arm, games of checks and balances, a few worn here and there. A quality more fluid, more liquid, and less shaded. Of contemporary dance ? Not really. Later, a profile line, back-and-forth with a set of legs repetitive, as if the ground actually gave way under their feet. A uniform rhythm, in unison, regularly escapes beautiful solo, the oeillades soft and complicit, clapping fingers, hit on the body. Of the jitter ? Not really no more.
It is as if nothing was in view, if not an invitation to the wandering perceptual, is a sort of attention floating. It is as if we had just come down continuously the volume of a potential codification, to avoid the recognition of a specific language and to let the place to a zone of indeterminate.
There is no evidence, and still less of authority, in Suspended soil. Only an attempt to invent a language that is vague. Even the most identifiable element, a rhythmic foot, will only occur at the very end and in the dark, like a blink of an eye nicely discreet.
Desire to equation
Pythagoras my body, more young, more green and more intense, offers a very different experience. The six performers, dressed in sweaters with fluorescent colors, are not looking for eclipse. Quite to the contrary. There is a very strong wish of exhibition, demonstration, evidence of know-how, or equation like in the title of the piece.
The writing works more in the manner of a collage of different techniques, most often in a merger with the music. In this sense, the writing is more in the classic sense, where the processing of the material does not occur by detachment. It is front-end, gross. There is no distance. It borders sometimes the character a little school, with great generosity and energy.
It is obviously a evening whose relationship with the spectacular, are contrasting.
Suspended floor / Pythagoras my body
Choreography by Philippe Meunier and Ian Yaworski. / Choreography : Stacey Désilier. Until 9 February, at Tangente.