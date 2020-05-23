Suspension of visits by the carers in the NURSING homes general Hospital
The CHSLD general Hospital no longer accepts visits from caregivers since Thursday, the situation will be reassessed on the 29th of may.
May 22, 2020 11h26
Updated at 20h34
Judith Desmeules
The Sun
The case of COVID-19 accumulate at the CHSLD general Hospital. The place no longer accepts the visits of the carers, the situation will be reassessed on the 29th of may. Friday, there was a third death.
In the last five days, 38 positive cases are added to the balance sheet. Friday, there were 40 users and 19 employees infected, in addition to 19 employees CIUSSS in administrative segregation. The general Hospital is also concerned a new death, which raises the total to three since the beginning of the health crisis.
Since 11 may, the government allows the visit of people close to helping with residents of the accommodation centres for the elderly, however, it must meet specific conditions. Persons allowed to visit residents to offer their help are the ones who give them support on a regular basis, every day or several times per week. They respond to needs and contribute to the integrity and well-being of a loved one.
However, the CHSLD general Hospital, which counts a little more than 250 beds, has suspended these visits given that the situation is deteriorating for the past few days. Relatives are not allowed to enter in the accommodation centre.
“At the request of the CIUSSS of the Capitale-Nationale region, the ministry has granted a positive opinion for an exemption to the postponement of visits. This time we will provide an overview of the epidemiological result of the mass screening in progress, to control the transmission and put in place all the conditions required for the home safe people close to helping,” says the deputy director of communications of the CIUSSS, Vincent Lamontagne.
The accommodation centre general Hospital has been listed as the place of the outbreak on 11 may, three users and two employees were infected. A mass screening had also been conducted at the time by the CIUSSS of the National Capital, it coordinates all interventions including the implementation of all of the stringent measures of prevention and control of infections.
Balance Sheet Capital-National
In the region, we confirmed 22 new cases and another death, we then count up to 1320 people infected and 92 deaths since the beginning of the crisis. Friday, 28 people were hospitalized, two of them are in intensive care.
In addition, 681 people are considered cured.
In the other places of outbreak, a few cases are added, but the situation remains stable : Jeffery Hale Hospital (210 cases), CHSLD Paul-Triquet (75 cases), CHSLD Le Faubourg (15 cases), Manoir de Courville (50 cases), The Gardens of Evangeline (129 cases), CHSLD Saint-Jean-Eudes (21 cases), Manor and Course of the Atrium (54 cases), Havre du Trait-Carré (30 cases), NURSING Yvonne-Sylvain (2 cases), CHSLD Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes (8 cases), CHSLD du Boisé (6 cases), CHSLD Gardens, the Upper St. Lawrence river (2 cases).