Suspicious death in Ste-Foy: the investigation advance little by little
The lifeless body of a man was found in a housing of the street Béloeil in Sainte-Foy
4 may 2020 11: 33
Updated at 22h33
Share
Suspicious death in Ste-Foy: the investigation advance little by little
Marc Allard
The Sun
Judith Desmeules
The Sun
Share
The Québec police investigating always on Monday evening on the suspicious death of a man in his fifties, whose lifeless body was found in the morning in an apartment of Sainte-Foy.
After a day to inspect the scene and question witnesses, the Service de police de la Ville de Québec (SPVQ) was not able to indicate at the end of the day, Monday, if it is a murder.
Before the determine, “iI is necessary to collate all the information, meet with all witnesses,” says Pierre Poirier, spokesperson for the SPVQ.
To 8: 50am, Monday morning, a citizen reported to police that a man inanimate was in an apartment of the rue Béloeil. Upon their arrival, the police quickly found the victim’s death.
The SPVQ has erected a security perimeter on the premises, where there has been a wide deployment as a police officer.
The investigators of the module, major crimes unit, technological crimes, forensic identification and the canine unit are made on-site. A forensic team from Montreal is also coming to assist the investigators.
The police are still trying to understand what has led to the death of the man in his fifties. If the police conclude that it is murder, it would be the second homicide of the year in Québec, after Marylène Levesque, 22 years old, in a hotel of Sainte Foy, on the 22nd of January.