Suspicious death of a 65 year-old man in Charlesbourg

| May 9, 2020 | News | No Comments

The body of a 65 year-old man was found in his apartment by a friend on Saturday evening, on the boulevard Henri-Bourassa in Charlesbourg

May 9, 2020 21h24

Judith Desmeules

The Sun

Police in Quebec are investigating the suspicious death of a man 65 years of age. His body was found in his apartment by a friend on Saturday evening, on the boulevard Henri-Bourassa in Charlesbourg.

A tenant has made the gruesome discovery and called emergency services to 18h. He would have tried to reach the man by telephone, without success, he decided to visit him.

A natural death is currently preferred by the police.

“We favor the natural cause, but we look at all the elements. All the details are studied, it does not take chance,” said the lieutenant Yannick Berrouard of the Service de police de la Ville de Québec (SPVQ).

The thesis of the suicide is not ruled out.

The investigators of the major crimes of the SPVQ and forensic identification are on scene to shed light on the events.

