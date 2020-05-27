Suspicious of identity theft arrested in a bank in Lévis
William Tolway, a Montreal 58 years of age, was arrested in a branch of St-Romuald, of the TD bank.
27 may 2020
Marc Allard
The Sun
The police force of Lévis has arrested a man who allegedly stole the identity of another person and would have tried to commit fraud in a TD bank in Saint-Romuald.
The arrest of William Tolway, a Montrealer of 58 years, took place on Monday, shows the police Department of the City of Lévis (SPVL).
In mid-afternoon, Monday, Tolway was presented to the branch of Saint-Romuald to the TD bank. According to the SPVL, it is identified using a false identity.
“The employees had received an alert with a photo on William Tolway, who is suspected of fraud in branches of TD Canada. They have acknowledged this and they have contacted us,” says Maxime Pelletier, spokesman for the SPVL.
Tolway had already been arrested on 11 march in a TD bank in Vancouver.
According to Mr. Pelletier, Tolway would have tried to get in the branch TD, St-Romuald cards associated with an account that he would have tried to create a false identity on the Internet.
At the time of his arrest, Tolway was in possession of several false identification documents in the name of another individual, according to Maxime Pelletier.
Tolway remained detained at the police station after being interviewed by investigators. He appeared Tuesday afternoon at the palais de justice of Quebec, to face charges of fraud under$ 5,000, possession of illegal identity documents and breach of probation.
The police de Lévis believed that the accused may have committed fraud in different banking institutions as well as in other shops. She invites people to contact their local police service.