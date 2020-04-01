Suzuki Jimny receives the extended family version
Soon Suzuki Jimny appears the five-door version. No, it’s not an April fool’s joke, confirmed the information to Autocar in the Indian office of Suzuki.
In India, the company Maruti-Suzuki plans to launch five-door Jimny. The model will debut first in the local Indian market, but later it will surely be offered in other countries.
It is known that the Suzuki Jimny will lengthen by about 40-50 cm-that is, the car remains quite compact – about 4 m in length. However, the increased size will make it more suitable for families, and the trunk will grow.
It is known that extended SUV will retain the 1.5-liter 102-horsepower engine and all-wheel drive with reduction gear. Buy Suzuki Jimny in India will be about $13 500, and it will sell only five-door variant. By the way, earlier in the line model appeared the truck.
According to the materials: topgir.com.ua