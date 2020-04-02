Suzuki Jimny will get five doors
In the Indian press citing unnamed sources has appeared on the preparation of the company Suzuki five-door version of its small SUV Suzuki Jimny. Today, the model, with a body length just 3480 mm, represented in the world only in three-door version.
Indicates that the car will receive the increased wheelbase (now it is 2250 mm) and larger rear overhang, which will not only provide space for the rear doors, but a few increase Luggage capacity from the current 95 litres. To expect changes in the design of the exterior or interior of a Japanese car is not worth it.
The new version will be available exclusively for the Indian market, and equipped with a standard 1.5-liter engine capacity of 105 “horses”. Manual transmission and uncontested all-wheel drive remain unchanged.
According to some presentation of the car can be held at the end of 2020, although initially rumours carried the possibility of similar models for 2022-2023 years.
We will remind, today Suzuki Jimny for sale in the Russian market. The car is offered to pay at least 1 489 000 rubles, which makes “baby” the most expensive model of the brand in our country.