Svitolina broke into tears and sang a sad song due to the cancellation of Wimbledon
April 2, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
The first racket of Ukraine Elina Svitolina has responded to the cancellation of the tournament Wimbledon. Tennis player roller in TikTok showed frustration this decision of the organizers of the Grand Slam tournament.
Last year, Svitolina was able to break out in the semifinals of the tournament in England, where she was stopped by world number two Simona Halep.
Earlier, another top Ukrainian tennis player Diane Yastremsky took part in the Odessa of old age.
Anton Krivenko.