Swimming pool: maintenance 101 [PHOTOS]
Emile D. Parent, president of the Group H2prO
July 2, 2020
Updated July 4, 2020 at 4: 21
Myriam Boulianne
The Sun
The containment has boosted sales of swimming pools in Quebec, but the new owners are sometimes caught off guard when it comes time to maintain their new purchase. Emile D. Parent, president of the Group H2prO, informs us of the main checks to perform to ensure to spend a summer without hassle in the water.
The circulation and filtration
“More traffic is good, the better the water will be filtered and the pool will be beautiful,” begins Mr. Parent. The latter advises to direct the return water so as to produce a vortex and thereby allow dirt thereon to enter into the skimmer and to improve the flow of filtration. It also advises to ensure that the pressure is optimal. You would normally find a pressure gauge on the filter, but if it doesn’t work, you can put your hand on the back of the water to check if the pressure is adequate.
1/3
The pump must be filled with water to prevent air from getting into the system. Don’t forget to clear regularly the packed filters of the pump and the skimmer.
As to the filtration, if you have a sand filter, please backwash (backwash) once per week during the season for cleaning. For a cartridge filter, it is advisable to clean it every two weeks by soaking them in a cleaning solution.
Disinfection
“The recipe for the water of the swimming pool is beautiful is based on a combination of good filtration and a proper disinfection,” continued Mr. Parent. Whether you have a swimming pool with chlorine, salt or bromine, you need to ensure that the level of sanitizer in the water is optimal to kill the bacteria. Also, the contractor suggests that you check the pH of the water approximately 2 to 3 times per week. The pH should be between 7.2 and 7.8.