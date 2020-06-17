Swimming pools, arenas and fitness centres will be able to reopen in Quebec [VIDEO]
The minister for Education and minister responsible for status of women, Isabelle Charest, at a press conference in Quebec city, Wednesday
QUEBEC – The déconfinement sports continues. Québec authorizes the swimming pools, arenas and fitness centres to reopen from Monday.
The minister for Education and minister responsible for status of women, Isabelle Charest, and the national director of public health, Dr. Horacio Arruda, made the announcement at a press conference Wednesday morning in Quebec city.
This announcement is part of the déconfinement the field of sports and physical activities undertaken by public health authorities a few weeks ago.
Golf and tennis were part of the first group of activities that have received the green light from the government of Quebec, in mid-may.
On the side of team sports outside, like baseball and soccer, they were allowed to resume training as early as 8 June, and the games by the end of the month.
